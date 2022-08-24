us open

See: Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Share Special Moment at US Open

Williams and Nadal ran into each other ahead of the US Open next week. Watch the interaction between the two tennis legends

By Charlotte Edmonds

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams attend 2018 Lotte New York Palace Invitational on August 23, 2018 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lotte New York Palace

It was a scene straight out of a tennis fan’s mad libs – Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams casually embracing on the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal seemed to be wrapping up a workout when Williams and her team walked by, a moment that called for acknowledgement from the contemporaries. 

For context, this was a meeting between two of the sport’s most decorated athletes on one of the most iconic tennis courts in the world. Think Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus connecting on the links at St Andrews.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nadal and Williams each hold the Open Era record for most singles championships in their respective categories at 22 and 23.

The US Open is likely the last tournament to feature these two legends. 

Williams, 40, recently announced her imminent retirement. Nadal, on the other hand, is 36 and by all accounts has every intention to keep playing. The Spaniard won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this season and remains in competitive form. 

U.S. & World

Pfizer 2 mins ago

Pfizer COVID Pill Helped High-Risk Seniors But Showed No Benefit in Younger Adults: Study

Capitol Riot 8 mins ago

5 Militia Members Charged With Storming Capitol on Jan. 6: FBI

Among Williams' team was Australian Rennae Stubbs, a former world No. 1 herself. Stubbs is rumored to be helping coach Williams in what could be her swan song. 

The US Open begins Aug. 29 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. 

This article tagged under:

us openSerena WilliamsRafael NadalArthur Ashe Stadium
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us