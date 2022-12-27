See the Boston Homes That Sold for More Than $10 Million This Year

When it comes to Boston's ultra-luxury home market, there's still nowhere like Back Bay.
The neighborhood had the three most expensive sales recorded in the city this year, and 10 of the 16 homes that sold for at least $10 million were located there, according to a Boston Business Journal review of real estate data. It also had at least 27 sales worth $5 million or more.
