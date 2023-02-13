See Which Part of New England Boasts the Most Dunkin' Locations

Dunkin' is not just in the northeast anymore. It's everywhere these days. But have you ever wondered which parts of the country have the most Dunkin' locations?

It's probably not surprising that the northeast continues to have the highest Dunkin' density -- it's where the chain started, after all, and it's so much a part of the region's DNA that it spawned its own Saturday Night Live sketch starring Casey Affleck, whose older brother Ben and his wife Jennifer Lopez just starred in a Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night.

Cole Perry, a Tennessee resident who describes himself on Twitter as a "regional airport enthusiast, aspiring grocery chain proprietor and suburban theorist," created his own heat map showing which parts of the U.S. -- broken down by Congressional District -- have the most Dunkin' stores.

The answer? Massachusetts' 8th Congressional District, which has 151 Dunkin' locations, or as Perry put it, an "astonishing" 1 for every 5,249 people. The 8th District includes parts of Boston and numerous other communities south of the city, including Braintree, Brockton, Bridgewater, Dedham, Hingham, Hull, Quincy, Scituate, Walpole and Weymouth.

Dunkin' is almost everywhere these days, but its cradle is the Northeast. MA's 8th Congressional District, for instance, has an absolutely astonishing 151 @dunkindonuts locations. That's 1 for every 5,249 people! pic.twitter.com/CAH5HnJFid — Cole Perry (@ColePerryTN) February 10, 2023

Here are the Top 10 congressional districts with the most Dunkin' locations:

MA District 8: 151

MA District 9: 135

NH District 1: 125

MA District 6: 125

MA District 4: 124

MA District 3: 118

MA District 7: 118

CT District 2: 116

CT District 1: 111

MA District 5: 106

New York's 12 Congressional District checked in at #15 with 94 locations, Rhode Island's 2nd District at #16 with 87 and New Jersey's 7th District at #17 with 86 and 5th District at #20 with 84. Maine's 2nd Congressional District placed 18th with 86 stores.

Outside of the northeast, the top finisher was Illinois' 7th Congressional District at #26, with 80 locations.

You can view the full list here.

Perry's map was based on data pulled from Dunkin's website between Aug. 2-9.