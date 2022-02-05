Mosquito Vision Tailored to Our Skin, Researchers Find

In a paper published Friday in the journal Nature Communications, a professor of biology at the University of Washington, Jeff Riffell, who led a research group examining what attracts the pesky insects to people. The team examined mosquito vision, finding in a series of experiments that the insects were attracted to certain colors, including red and orange.
In one experiment, researchers set up a wind tunnel that allowed the mosquitoes to fly freely as an array of video cameras recorded their every move.
“When you stimulated them and gave them a little puff of CO2 and there was a red cue, they would go to it and be attracted to it,” Riffell said. “These are the same colors reflected from your skin.”
The smell of carbon dioxide — the gas we exhale — triggers mosquitoes’ vision.
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are a public health scourge that infect people with diseases like yellow fever, dengue fever, West Nile and Zika.
