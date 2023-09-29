Dianne Feinstein's life in photos

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving U.S. senator from California, died at the age of 90.

Feinstein, a San Francisco native, graduated from Stanford University before she started her decades-long political career. She became the first woman to serve as the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, then served as San Francisco's mayor for two terms.

Following a failed run for California governor, Feinstein successfully ran for U.S. senate, becoming the first female U.S. senator from California in 1992. She stayed on the job for over three decades, becoming the longest-serving woman on the U.S. senate as well as the oldest sitting senator before her death.