UConn

Sen. Richard Blumenthal Suffers Fracture at UConn Parade

NBC Connecticut

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will undergo surgery after breaking a bone at the UConn parade Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

He suffered a fracture after another parade-goer tripped and fell on the senator from behind, according to the spokesperson.

The surgery will take place Sunday, she said.

It's not clear what bone was fractured.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Sen. Blumenthal anticipates making a full recovery, the spokesperson said.

This article tagged under:

UConnuconn basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us