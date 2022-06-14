Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Supports Framework Deal on Guns

The powerful Republican's support would greatly enhance the prospects of the legislation passing the Senate

Barbara Mikulski and Margaret Chase Smith Rooms
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he is “comfortable” with the contours of a bipartisan deal on gun legislation and will back it if the measure “ends up reflecting what the framework indicates.” 

"I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supporting" it, McConnell said.

The deal, negotiated by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, could be the most significant federal action on gun violence in nearly three decades
