Senate Tees Up Sports Betting Bill for Vote This Week

The Senate is poised to debate legislation Thursday to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, but the bill that emerged last Friday from a Senate committee differs in several important ways from the sports betting bill that has already cleared the House.

The long-awaited wagering bill was advanced favorably out of the Senate Ways and Means Committee late Friday afternoon, according to a Senate source. If it passes the Senate this week, lawmakers would have about three months to reconcile their differing approaches and get a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker, who has supported legalizing sports wagering for years.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal