Connecticut state trooper killed on I-84 in Southington: sources

A Connecticut state trooper was killed on I-84 in Southington Thursday afternoon, according to several sources close to the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the trooper's death were not immediately clear, but Connecticut Department of Transportation reported a 2-car crash in the area of Exit 31 around 2:45 p.m.

State police are asking anyone driving in the area to find an alternative route.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed.