One dead, two injured after crash that closed I-91 North in Connecticut for hours

One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash that closed Interstate 91 North in North Haven for hours on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. between exits 8 and 9, according to state police.

State police said a Chevrolet Malibu was on I-91 North near exit 9 when a Honda Civic on I-91 South in the same area went across the road and hit the Malibu.

The front passenger in the Civic, Guifarro Melvin Palacios, 32, of New Haven, was thrown from the car and died after being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, state police said.

Both drivers were also taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to state police.

The northbound side of I-91 was closed at exit 8 but has since reopened. The highway was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Patrick Miko at CT State Police Troop I. (203) 393-4200 or email Patrick.miko@ct.gov., of New Haven,