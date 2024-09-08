1 dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Wallingford, Conn.

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after an erratic driver was reportedly involved in multiple crashes on Sunday, including a head-on one in Wallingford, according to state police.

Troopers had responded to multiple reports of an erratic vehicle on Interstate 95 in the afternoon. The vehicle had reportedly continued onto Route 15 and then into Wallingford.

While investigating, authorities determined the erratic vehicle was a Cadillac Escalade being driven by 42-year-old Jonathan Garcia, of Wallingford. Garcia was traveling on South Turnpike Road shortly before 4 p.m.

When he attempted to turn right, state police said Garcia went over the double yellow line and hit a Chevrolet Silverado that was going northbound. Investigators said the front end of the Escalade hit the left front end of the Silverado during the offset head-on collision.

Garcia was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Both the driver and passenger of the Silverado were also taken to the hospital. Both of their injuries are described as life-threatening.

State police said before the crash, troopers had been following the Escalade and attempted to stop it. The Escalade had reportedly been driving erratically in several towns.

There were also reports that the vehicle had been involved in multiple other crashes. It's unclear exactly where those crashes were or if anyone was injured.

The Central District Major Crimes Squad and accident reconstruction team is investigating.