Woman Killed in Crash Involving Conn. Police Officer

A woman was killed in a crash involving a police cruiser in Vernon Sunday night, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hartford Turnpike (Route 30) and Bolton Road just before 7 p.m.

An officer responding to a call to assist other officers collided with a Nissan Sentra, according to police.

A woman in her 30s who was a passenger in the Sentra was killed. The driver, a man in his 30s, and a child were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The officer was also injured, police said.

Police did not release the identities of anyone involved.

It is still early in the investigation, but it is believed the vehicles hit head-on, according to Lt. Robert Marra, with the Vernon Police Department. The officer had his police lights on as he responded to the other call, Marra said.

Route 30 was expected to be closed for an extended period of time overnight as the investigation into the crash continued.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them.