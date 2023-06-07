Serious crash involving a scooter reported in Boston

Police are responding to the scene of a serious crash involving a scooter in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Dimock streets. Police said a cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and they are on scene investigating.
Aerial footage showed what looked like a scooter on a sidewalk, with police tape surrounding the intersection.
No further details were immediately available.
