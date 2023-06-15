Massachusetts

Serious crash reported on Route 2 in Greenfield

Two pickup trucks collided shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

State police are at the scene of a serious, two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The crash between two pickup trucks was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the western Massachusetts city.

One person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

Route 2 is temporarily closed in both directions. Delays should be expected.

