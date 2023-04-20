Serious Crash With Life-Threatening Injuries on Mass. Pike

State police say they are at the scene of a serious crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the far western part of the state on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 east in West Stockbridge at the 2-mile marker, just east of the New York border. State police said preliminary reports indicate "life-threatening injuries."

All eastbound lanes were still closed as of 9 a.m., with traffic only getting by in the breakdown lane. The westbound side of the highway was briefly closed to accomodate ambulances but it has since reopened.

Troopers on scene of serious crash on the Mass. Pike eastbound in West Stockbridge at the 2 mile marker. Preliminary reports indicate life-threatening injuries. All eastbound lanes are closed at this time. More info will be released when available and appropriate. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2023

No further details were immediately available.