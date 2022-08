Serious injuries are being reported after an MBTA Commuter Rail train struck a vehicle in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments are both on scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

#traffic alert a #MBTA Commuter Rail train has struck a vehicle at the Commonwealth Ave crossing @ConcordMAPD @ConcordMAFire on scene. Please avoid the area. Media please contact @MBTATransitPD — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) August 31, 2022

Concord police said a medical helicopter will be landing at Rideout Field.