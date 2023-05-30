1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn, Conn.

One person has died and another person is injured after a crash on Route 6 in Brooklyn, Connecticut on Monday night.

Troopers were called to a crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Day Street around 8 p.m.

According to investigators, 81-year-old Joseph Kowal, of Dayville, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 when he collided with another vehicle.

Kowal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Plainfield Backus Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.