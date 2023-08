Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle rollover with life-threatening injuries on Route 140 in Lakeville on Wednesday.

The driver was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter, according to state police.

Troopers investigating vehicle rollover, Rt 140 south, Lakeville. Operator transported to hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries. At this time the left lanes both northbound and southbound remain closed for the investigation. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 9, 2023

The left lanes northbound and southbound remained closed as of 1 p.m. for the investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.