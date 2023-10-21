Service resumes on MBTA Green Line Extension after power problems

It’s just one thing after another for T riders.

This time an electrical problem caused a train to breakdown near Lechmere Station on Friday.

Shuttle buses were brought in to replace service on the MBTA Green Line Extension due to power problems.

Buses were replacing service between North Station and Union Square as well as Medford/Tufts. Around 80 passengers had to get off the train and walk along the tracks.

The issue involves the pantograph, the armlike device on top of the train that is used to transmit electricity from the overhead wires.

Service has since been restored, but this comes amidst public outrage over a revelation earlier this week that parts of the new extension track are too narrow and will need repair work. MBTA leaders said the train remains safe for riders.

Parts of the extension were placed under speed restrictions last month, frustrating commuters. It is just the latest of a series of issues plaguing the agency that have raised questions about safety and reliability.

“In general it’s really hard to get from Boston the the other side of the river. I was really excited about the green line because it made a lot of areas in Somerville more accessible. But now it sounds like it’s going to shut down again.” said one Green Line rider.

The Union Branch opened in March 2022, followed by the Medford Branch in December 2022, and the MBTA's project website, as of Thursday, listed work as complete.

The MBTA said some of the tracks built for the new Green Line extension are too narrow and will have to be redone. Now leaders want to know how this happened.