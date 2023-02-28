Serving Up the Flavors of the Mediterranean With Chef Ana Sortun of Oleana in Cambridge

It's the "A-Team" as Anna Rossi visits chef Ana Sortun at her restaurant Oleana in Cambridge to make her signature cauliflower fatteh pita dish.

It's a layered dish of crushed pita chips with cauliflower, caramelized onions, creamy yogurt, and pinenuts.

Then, they whip up some whipped feta with sweet hot peppers served wth seedy crackers.

All this and more in this special episode of The Chef's Pantry with Anna Rossi.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Watch above to see chefs Ana Sortun and Anna Rossi prepare these dishes step by step!