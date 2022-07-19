Sesame Place Under Fire After Black Mother Says Character Ignored Her Daughters

A mother of two young Black girls is calling out Sesame Place Philadelphia after she says her daughters were intentionally dismissed by a performer dressed as a Sesame Street character over the weekend, sparking a fierce backlash online.

In the now viral video posted Saturday on the mother’s Instagram account, two young girls are seen excitedly reaching out to the character Rosita, the first bilingual muppet on Sesame Street. Although it appears that the performer had interacted with other children before reaching the girls, the video seems to show the character shaking their head “no” in the direction of the two young Black girls.

“We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters,” the mom wrote on Instagram. “THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC News has not verified the allegations.

In response, Sesame Place Philadelphia said in a statement on instagram Sunday that the costumes its performers wear “sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels” and that sometimes “performers miss hug requests from guests.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.