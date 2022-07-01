Setting Sail This Summer? The Latest COVID Rules For Every Major Cruise Line

While cruising used to be as simple as packing a swimsuit and setting sail, new COVID-19 protocols have complicated many travelers' perfect summer vacation.

In the wake of the pandemic, many cruise lines have developed their own individualized requirements for passengers to fulfill before stepping on board.

While the differing protocols can quickly become confusing for those looking to pick a sailing best fit for them, this breakdown allows travelers to get all the information they need without all the hassle.

(All information is based on sailings out of the United States.)

Carnival Cruise Lines

Vaccination Requirements: In order to set sail on a Carnival cruise, travelers must complete a pre-boarding vaccine attestation confirming their status as fully vaccinated individuals. As current CDC guidelines define a "fully vaccinated" person as having two doses of an approved vaccine, passengers are not required to have a booster shot on most Carnival cruises. Some exceptions apply to international sailings.

Testing Requirements: All guests are required to take an official COVID-19 test before boarding. Those who have received both doses of the vaccine AND a booster shot are able to take their required test up to three days before sailing. Those who are fully vaccinated but have not received a booster, however, must test two days prior to their cruise.

Mask Mandates: While masks are highly encouraged in highly populated areas such as dining halls or casinos, they are not required at any point of the sailing.

Destination Requirements: Depending on port visits, rules and regulations for destinations will vary based on local protocols. Unvaccinated guests over 12, however, are prohibited from debarking unless booked with a Carnival tour. Children under 12 may debark with their vaccinated family members.

Celebrity Cruise Line

Vaccination Requirements: All guests 12 and older without medical exemption are required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to sailing.

Testing Requirements: For vaccinated passengers, a negative antigen, at home, or PCR test is required within two days of sailing. For unvaccinated passengers, only a PCR test is allowed and must be completed within three days of sailing.

Mask Mandates: While masks are highly encouraged for unvaccinated guests, they are not required at any point of the sailing.

Destination Requirements: Depending on port visits, rules and regulations for destinations will vary based on local protocols. While all vaccinated guests are permitted to go ashore, all unvaccinated guests (regardless of age) are only allowed to disembark on a Celebrity purchased excursion.

Cunard Luxury Cruise Line

Vaccination Requirements: Guests over the age of 16 are required to be fully vaccinated and have their booster shot a minimum of one week before sailing. Children ages 5-15 are required to be fully vaccinated but do not need a booster shot. Children ages 5-11 are eligible to apply for a vaccination exemption.

Testing Requirements: All guests 5 and older are required to take an official negative COVID-19 test before embarking.

Mask Mandates: Masks are not required on board, but are required during embarkation, disembarkation, and at certain port centers.

Destination Requirements: While Cunard does not have any regulations on who may go ashore during the sailing, all passengers are still required to comply with any and all local protocols.

Disney Cruise Line

Vaccination Requirements: All guests 5 and over are required to be fully vaccinated unless deemed medically ineligible.

Testing Requirements: All vaccinated guests are required to show proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR test within two days of sailing. Unvaccinated guests (those 4 and under) must provide proof of a negative PCR test within three days of sailing.

Mask Mandates: While face coverings are only required for testing centers onboard, all unvaccinated children must wear their masks while in the shared youth centers across the ship.

Destination Requirements: While Disney does not have any regulations on who may go ashore during the sailing, all passengers are still required to comply with any and all local protocols.

Holland America Cruise Line

Vaccination Requirements: While all guests 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated, children ages 5-11 may be unvaccinated with approval from the cruise line. Children 5 and under are not required to be vaccinated.

Testing Requirements: Regardless of vaccination status, all guests ages 2 and up are required to show proof of a negative COVID test.

Mask Mandates: While masks are highly encouraged for all guests, they are not required at any point of the sailing (with exceptions on Alaskan cruises during the winter season).

Destination Requirements: Holland America does not outline protocols for offshore experiences in their COVID-19 guidelines.

MSC Cruises

Vaccination Requirements: All guests 12 and older are required to be fully vaccinated before time of sailing.

Testing Requirements: All guests 2 and older are required to submit a negative test regardless of vaccination status.

Mask Mandates: Masks are not presently required onboard MSC cruises.

Destination Requirements: While MSC does not have any regulations on who may go ashore during the sailing, all passengers are still required to comply with any and all local protocols.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Vaccination Requirements: While all guests 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated, anyone 11 and under is allowed onboard without requesting an exemption.

Testing Requirements: All guests 2 and older are required to submit a negative test regardless of vaccination status.

Mask Mandates: While masks are highly encouraged for all guests unless eating or drinking, they are not required at any point of the sailing.

Destination Requirements: In order to go ashore, unvaccinated persons may be required to take a Norwegian excursion depending on the port and local regulations in place.

Princess Cruise Line

Vaccination Requirements: While all guests 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated, children ages 5-11 may be unvaccinated with approval from the cruise line. Children 5 and under are not required to be vaccinated.

Testing Requirements: All guests 2 and older are required to submit a negative test regardless of vaccination status.

Mask Mandates: While masks are recommended for all guests, they are not required at any point of the sailing.

Destination Requirements: While Princess does not have any regulations on who may go ashore during the sailing at most ports, all passengers are still required to comply with any and all local protocols.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Vaccination Requirements: While all guests 12 and up are required to be fully vaccinated, children ages 5-11 may be unvaccinated with approval from the cruise line. Children 5 and under are not required to be vaccinated.

Testing Requirements: All guests 2 and older are required to submit a negative test regardless of vaccination status.

Mask Mandates: While masks are optional for vaccinated guests, they are strongly recommended for unvaccinated children and their families.

Destination Requirements: While Royal Caribbean does not have any regulations on who may go ashore during the sailing at most ports, all passengers are still required to comply with any and all local protocols.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Vaccination Requirements: All guests are required to be vaccinated at least 14 days before departure. They are recommended, not required, to receive the booster dose if medically eligible.

Testing Requirements: While Viking used to require a pre-departure test for all sailings, they have recently announced that this requirement is lifted beginning June 12. Crew members will continue their weekly tests and any passenger will be tested on board at their own request, however, to ensure increased safety measures during the change.

Mask Mandates: While the crew is required to wear their masks at all times, passengers do not need to wear their coverings while on board.

Destination Requirements: While Viking does not have any regulations on who may go ashore during the sailing at most ports, all passengers are still required to comply with any and all local protocols.