Seven tips to be a safer, savvier, consumer

Wish you had an instruction manual for how to be a saavy consumer? Well, here it is.

Boston Consumers’ Checkbook, a nonprofit consumer watchdog group, asked its editors and other consumer experts for their top strategies to save money and avoid trouble.

Their top tip: Comparison shopping will save you a bundle!

“You really do have to shop around to make sure you're getting a good deal, that you're not overpaying for goods and services,” said Kevin Brasler, Checkbook’s executive editor. “Our undercover shoppers are constantly looking at comparing prices for products and service and find that some companies just charge double, even triple what others do…..often all those sales that you see, all those discounts that are being offered that seem like they're good deals, really aren't good deals, that you can get it for less elsewhere.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tip #2: Pay with a credit card.

It offers you more protection from fraud and shoddy service and a chance to dispute charges if you’re not happy with something you paid for.

Tip #3: Be extremely careful when using peer-to-peer payment apps.

“People need to be aware that if somebody is requesting money through one of these apps, if you're buying a product or service and things don't go right, you have no recourse,” said Brasler. “And even worse, if you get scammed, if a criminal somehow induces you into paying them money through one of these apps, usually you're not going to get the money back.”

Tip #4: Review your business relationships.

“Consumers really need every couple of years to check their banking, insurance, cable and cell choices because plans change, offerings change,” said consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky of Consumerworld.org. “And you may not be in the best program or card or plan that you can get. I had a very good credit card that paid 2% cash back, but it dropped all the benefits. So I don't get double the manufacturer's warranty and I don't get a collision damage waiver. If you don't realize those changes have taken place, you're really going to be at a deficit.”

Tip #5: Slow down when you’re being rushed.

Con artists often use fear or pressure tactics to get people to act quickly, without thinking. Don’t fall victim to them by making a rash decision.

Tip #6: Report scams!

“It may seem like, oh, my case is just in the drop in the bucket in terms of identity theft,” said Brasler. “But, you know, law enforcement wouldn't be able to solve crimes and prosecute criminals without people stepping up and coming forward and explaining what happened to them.”

Tip #7: Watch over your credit!

You should be checking your credit report yearly. Go to annualcreditreport.com where you can obtain free credit reports from each of the three credit bureaus. And freeze your credit. That prevents criminals from opening up accounts in your name and it’s free and easy to do.

For more from Boston Consumers' Checkbook, click here.