Quincy seventh grader facing disciplinary action for bringing gun to school

A seventh-grade student from Quincy, Massachusetts, is facing disciplinary action after allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday.

"Late this afternoon, it was reported to Central Middle School Principal Rick DeCristofaro that a Grade 7 student had brought an unloaded handgun to school and showed it to several students outside after school was dismissed," Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said in a letter to parents Tuesday. "According to the Quincy Police Department, the gun belonged to the parent and the student was able to access the unsecured firearm and bring it to school."

Mulvey said the student’s parents were immediately notified and the Quincy Police Department went to the student’s home to seize the gun.

He said he is "shocked and saddened" that the student's actions jeopardized the safety of their classmates, adding that the student "will face serious disciplinary consequences for their action" and will not return to Central Middle School.

Teachers and guidance staff were scheduled to meet with students on Wednesday to help them process the previous day's events. Representatives from the Quincy Police Department, the administration's leadership team and Mulvey were also scheduled to be at the school to meet with families and answer any questions.

NBC10 Boston has also reached out to Quincy police seeking comment.

No further details about the incident have been released.