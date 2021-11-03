One Dead After Apartment Fire in Plainville, Conn.

A person has died after a fire in Plainville Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 3:08 a.m. at a complex on 71 Russell Ave.

Plainville Fire Chief Thomas Moschini said heavy fire was coming from one condo in the 10-condominium complex and it was extending to the left and right side of the initial condo.

Plainville Fire Chief Thomas Moschini said one person died after a fire Wednesday morning. He held a briefing about the fire.

The person who died was found downstairs, Moschini said.

Residents were evacuated and no one was found in either of the other two units that were damaged by fire.

Eversource and mutual aid were called in to assist and a bus was brought in to keep residents warm.

Streets will be closed, Moschini said.

It’s not clear what started the fire.