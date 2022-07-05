‘Several Executives' Expect Bogaerts to Sign With This Team in Free Agency: Report

MLB Rumors: 'Several executives' expect Bogaerts to sign with this team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

MLB executives already have an idea of where Xander Bogaerts will be playing next season, and it isn't Boston.

If the All-Star shortstop doesn't sign a contract extension with the Red Sox, he's expected to opt out of the remaining three years and $60 million on his current contract and become a free agent. The two sides haven't discussed a new contract this season, so Bogaerts hitting the market seems like a foregone conclusion.

If and when that happens, keep an eye on the Chicago Cubs. USA TODAY's MLB insider Bob Nightengale claims "several executives are predicting" they land Bogaerts in free agency next winter.

Nightengale points out that Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was in the Red Sox front office when they signed Bogaerts as an international free agent out of Aruba in 2009. Chicago parted ways with its own homegrown shortstop, Javier Baez, before the trade deadline last season.

Bogaerts is set to earn a major payday whether it's in Boston or elsewhere. The 29-year-old, who's helped the Red Sox to two World Series titles, is hitting .318 this season with six homers and 31 RBI through 76 games.