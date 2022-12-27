Several Residents Rescued From Fire in 3-Story Building in Dorchester

Firefighters say they have rescued several residents from a fire in a 3-story building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported around 11:30 a.m. on Mora Street.

The flames have spread to all floors of the building, fire officials said.

Photos from the scene showed smoke pouring from the building and about a half dozen firefighters on the roof battling the blaze.

All companies working at 2nd alarm fire @ 74 Mora St Dorchester. The 3 story wood frame has fire on all floors. Several residents rescued pic.twitter.com/83hhRcGNJk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 27, 2022

Fire officials said just before noon that the heavy flames had been knocked down, and two residents were being evaluated by Boston EMS. Crews were continuing to work to extinguish hot spots.