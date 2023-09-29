Several Sacred Heart University students injured in crash in Fairfield, Conn.

Several Sacred Heart University students were injured in a two-car crash in Fairfield early Friday morning,

Police said six people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Five of the people involved in the crash are Sacred Heart University students, according to the university.

Police said the crash happened on Jefferson Street around 12:04 a.m.

The Sacred Heart University students who were injured in the crash were taken to St Vincent's and Bridgeport hospitals, according to the university.

“The safety of our students is always our number one priority. We are in communication with local authorities and have no further information at this time,” the university said in a statement.

Police are investigating the crash.