A sexual assault case filed earlier this year against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was dismissed Wednesday.

In May, Dallas police said they were not charging Prescott, citing insufficient evidence that a crime was committed. On Wednesday, NBC 5 confirmed a motion to dismiss the case had been granted in a Collin County courtroom.

Prescott's attorney, Levi McCathern, spoke with NBC 5 and credited Prescott with taking action after an attempted extortion and for being an open book with the Dallas police during their investigation. He said Prescott was ecstatic and happy with the court's ruling because he knew he'd done nothing wrong.

"To have the validation of now not just the police departments that have investigated it but also the court in Judge Tucker is very validating to him," said McCathern. "So, we're happy to announce there's no more charges against him, we're happy that the court did what they did today."

McCathern described the plaintiff's allegations as a money grab and said any allegations of illegality, wrongdoing or unfair play on the part of Prescott never happened.

McCathern said a motion for sanctions against the plaintiff and her attorneys will be heard Sept. 13 to determine if there should be monetary sanctions for the frivelous lawsuit.

"I think everyone there was confused by the attmept to justify what was done here. This is literally an example of what not to do as an attorney," McCarthern said. "I'm upset at Mrs. Shores for bringing these allegations against Dak, but I'm far more upset against the attorneys that supported these false allegations and supported them in a way that was not legal."

McCathern said he's received private apologies since the court's decision, but believes a public apology is warranted.

WOMAN CLAIMS SHE WAS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED

Earlier this year a woman filed a police report alleging she was assaulted by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seven years ago. The report was filed after he sued her claiming she was trying to extort him for $100 million.

In her report, the woman claimed she'd been sexually assaulted by Prescott in 2017 while in the parking lot of a Dallas strip club.

Prescott denied the woman's allegation and filed a countersuit, saying she was trying to extort him. According to the lawsuit, the woman and her attorneys wrote him a letter saying she wouldn't pursue criminal charges or go public with her claim if he paid her $100 million.

Detectives with the Dallas Police Department investigated the woman's claim. In May, the department said the case had been closed and that detectives determined there was insufficient evidence that an offense had been committed. The case was never handed over to the district attorney's office or sent to a grand jury.