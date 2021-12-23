Conn. Police Make Arrest in Hit-and-Run that Killed Elderly Couple

Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed a couple as they crossed Route 67 in Seymour earlier this month.

Seymour police announced the arrest in a Facebook post Thursday morning. They did not release any details on the suspect but did say they also found the SUV that was involved.

James and Barbara Tamborra were crossing Route 67 around 6:30 p.m. on December 10 after attending a wake. They were hit by a dark-colored Acura MDX and the driver took off from the scene.

James Tamborra, 81, died shortly after being hit. His wife, Barbara, was in a coma for days and died on December 15.

Last week, the couple's family made an emotional plea for help in finding the driver responsible.

Seymour police said they plan to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to release more details on the arrest.