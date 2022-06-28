Shake Shack, Cava to Open at the Prudential Center

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of burger spots and a chain of Mediterranean eateries are both on their way to a retail center in Boston's Back Bay.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Shake Shack is coming to the Prudential Center, with a page within the Pru website saying that not only is Shake Shack opening there, but Cava will also be coming as well. The page mentions that Shake Shack will open in Hynes Court by Clover and Dunkin', while Cava will open off Center Court next to Dig. (The former plans to open this fall while the latter will open "soon.")

The website for the NYC-based Shake Shack is at https://shakeshack.com/ while the website for Cava--which is based in Washington, DC--is at https://cava.com/