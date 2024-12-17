Shake Shake opens first outlet location in New England in Wrentham

A popular fast food restaurant has opened its first outlet location in New England at Wrentham Premium Outlets.

Shake Shack has opened its doors at the Wrentham outlets, bringing its famous crinkle cut fries, burgers and milkshakes to the outdoor shopping plaza.

The new restaurant celebrated its grand opening just ahead of the lucrative Black Friday shopping holiday, and is located near the Tavern in the Square.

The Wrentham outlets have had a number of new additions recently. Hollister, Pottery Barn Outlet and OFFLINE by Aerie have all opened there. Vineyard Vines and Crocs have moved locations within the shopping center.

Shake Shack began as a hot dog stand in New York City over 20 years ago, and has since expanded to hundreds of locations.

The chain has been expanding its reach recently with new locations, and made headlines last month with a Delta Airlines partnership. Starting in Boston this month, first class customers on trips over 900 miles can pre-order a burger from Shake Shack as their in-flight meal.