An act of kindness from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was caught on camera.

O’Neal paid off the remaining balance of an engagement ring inside an Atlanta Zales jewelry store where he happened to be shopping.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

O’Neal said he was looking for some earrings when he heard a man asking how much he had left to pay off.

O’Neal can then be seen handing over his credit card to the store employee.

In an interview, O’Neal said he didn't mean for video of the gesture to get out, saying he was “trying to make people smile"