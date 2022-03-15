New England Patriots

Shaq Mason Trade: Updated Look at Patriots' Offensive Line Depth Chart

By Justin Leger

Updated look at Patriots o-line depth chart after Mason trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots parted ways with another starting offensive lineman Tuesday as right guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mason, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was sent to the Bucs in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The move frees up more than $6 million in salary cap space, but it leaves New England with another significant void on the o-line. The Patriots also are losing starting left guard Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency and right tackle Trent Brown is set to officially become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Perry: With free agency underway, where did the Patriots' money go?

Here's a look at the current state of the Patriots offensive line following the departures of Karras and Mason.

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Will Sherman

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Biden to Meet With NATO Leaders; Russia Steps Up Attacks

fox news 7 hours ago

Two Journalists Working for Fox News Killed in Ukraine

Left guard: Mike Onwenu, Drew Desjarlais

Center: David Andrews, James Ferentz

Right guard: Yasir Durant, Arlington Hambright

Right tackle: Mike Onwenu, Justin Herron, Yasir Durant

As our Phil Perry points out, Ferentz and Onwenu could be the team's new starting guards if necessary. Of course, we can expect the Patriots to shore up the o-line with additional moves this offseason.

One potential move New England could make is trading for La'El Collins. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports the team has shown interest in acquiring the Dallas Cowboys tackle. By trading Mason to clear up cap space, that becomes a realistic option.

The Patriots' offensive line ranked as the ninth-best unit in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFLsportsfree agencyshaq mason
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us