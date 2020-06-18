sharks

Shark Season Has Begun on Cape Cod

Three great whites were spotted off Monomoy Island during a research trip on Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

There may not be as many tourists on Cape Cod this summer, but there will be sharks.

Shark season on the Cape kicked off with a bang on Wednesday, as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and Greg Skomal tagged three white sharks who were circling a whale carcass off Monomoy Island during their first research trip.

A shark sighting was also reported by the shark conservancy's Sharktivity app around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Cape Cod Bay. The shark was spotted from the air and was about 14 to 15 feet long.

This great white shark was spotted in Cape Cod Bay on Wednesday.

June is typically the start of shark season on Cape Cod, so more sightings are sure to follow.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 11 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Legal Protections for Young Immigrants

Rayshard Brooks 8 hours ago

In Interview Before His Death, Rayshard Brooks Said Justice System Sees Us as ‘Animals'

Tourism on Cape Cod has been seriously impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but officials say hotel, motel and bed and breakfast bookings are starting to increase now that the state has begun to reopen.

This article tagged under:

sharksCape CodAtlantic White Shark Conservancysharkgreat white shark
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us