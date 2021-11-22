Barricaded Subject in Manchester, NH Taken Into Custody

UPDATE: The barricaded suspect is in custody and police are now working to clear the home.

More to come.

An earlier story follows:

Area residents are being asked to shelter in place as police deal with a suspect who is barricaded inside a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Manchester police said they received a report of an assault at a Bow Street address around 6 a.m.

The suspect and victim were still inside the home.

Police responded, set up a perimeter, and shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was safely rescued and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect is still believed to be inside the home, police said. SWAT personnel have been deployed and officers are attempting to communicate with the suspect using a loud speaker.

Residents of Bow Street and surrounding neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place and police are asking people to avoid the area.