MANCHESTER

Barricaded Subject in Manchester, NH Taken Into Custody

The standoff began when police responded to a report of an assault at a Bow Street address on Monday morning

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

UPDATE: The barricaded suspect is in custody and police are now working to clear the home.

More to come.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An earlier story follows:

Area residents are being asked to shelter in place as police deal with a suspect who is barricaded inside a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Manchester police said they received a report of an assault at a Bow Street address around 6 a.m.

The suspect and victim were still inside the home.

Police responded, set up a perimeter, and shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was safely rescued and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect is still believed to be inside the home, police said. SWAT personnel have been deployed and officers are attempting to communicate with the suspect using a loud speaker.

Residents of Bow Street and surrounding neighborhoods are being asked to shelter in place and police are asking people to avoid the area.

More New Hampshire stories

Massachusetts 15 hours ago

Men From Mass., NH Charged in Drug-Related Killing in Maine

New Hampshire Nov 20

Woman Shot Dead by Cousin in NH, Police Say; Man Arrested

12 hours ago

NH Gov. Sununu Paints Picture of More Inclusive, Bipartisan Republican Party

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTERNew HampshireManchester Policebow street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us