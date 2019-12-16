school bus crash

Shocking Photo: Car Crushed by School Bus

A sedan crashed into the rear end of a school bus carrying 13 students

By Jake Levin

Bedford Police

No one appears to have suffered any life-threatening injuries when a Dodge sedan rear-ended a school bus in Bedford, Massachusetts on Monday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., rescuers responded to a crash near 1 MacIntosh Rd. in Bedford, where the sedan had become lodged under a bus carrying 13 elementary school students.

The driver of the sedan, an adult male whose name has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver will likely be cited for several motor vehicle violations, according to Bedford Police. The incident remains under investigation.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 21 mins ago

Democrats Lay Out Case for Wednesday Impeachment Vote

Boeing 3 hours ago

Boeing Will Suspend 737 Max Production in January

Two students on the bus were evaluated for injuries but were released to their parents. Arrangements were made for parents of all students on board to be picked up at the scene of the crash.

This article tagged under:

school bus crashMassachusettsBedford
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us