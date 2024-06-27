Shocking video shows massive sinkhole in Illinois soccer field swallowing bleachers, light pole

A massive 100-foot-wide sinkhole opened up in an Illinois soccer field this week, with video capturing the moment it swallowed a light pole and bleachers in the field.

In the shocking footage, a cloud of smoke erupts and an area where soccer players would sit while benched during a game disappears into the ground, followed by a stadium light pole.

The scene unfolded Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois.

Alton Mayor David Goins told NBC affiliate station KSDK that no one was hurt in the collapse and officials noted no one was using the field when the hole, which is approximately 100 feet wide and 30 feet deep, formed.

Alton Parks and Recreation said Gordon Moore Park was temporarily closed amid the sinkhole investigation. All events and programs were canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday as a result.

According to KSDK, the sinkhole was the result of an underground mine in the area. A spokesperson for the company that owns the mine, New Frontier Materials, told the station the area "will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs."

"Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community," the statement read.

New Frontier Materials did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

