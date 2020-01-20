‘Several Victims’ After Shooting at Kansas City Club, Officials Say

Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas City Police Department said Sunday night.

The incident happened at 9ine Ultra Lounge, which is located at 4802 Noland Road in Kansas City, officials said.

A KSHB reporter tweeted a video of crews responding to the scene.

BREAKING: @kcpolice & @CityOfIndepMO police on scene of a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 40 off South Noland Road. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/uLgzLtgfLM — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) January 20, 2020

According to officials, there are "several victims." The exact number of victims, as well as the extent of their injuries, remains unclear at this time.

Officials also have not said if a suspect is in custody at this time.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.