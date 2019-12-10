6 Dead After Shooting in Czech Hospital; Suspect Shoots Self

Six people were killed and two more wounded in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic Tuesday, the prime minister said. The apparent suspect later shot himself dead as police approached his car.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place around 7 a.m. in a waiting room. The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Babis said.

He said he was heading for the site, at the University hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague.

Police said they found the suspect's car and he shot himself in the head as they approached. They identified him as a 42-year-old man. Police had launched an extensive manhunt, using two helicopters, for the suspect and his silver-gray Renault Laguna car.

Police published a photo of the suspect, having withdrawn an earlier photo of a different man. They said that man was now considered to be a witness.

Clinic director Jiri Havrlant told media the dead were four men and two women. Another man and a woman had to be operated on.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.