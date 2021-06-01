Local

At Least Two Injured in Shooting at California Fire Station

After reports of the shooting at county Fire Station No. 81, firefighters responded to a fire at a sprawling property about 10 miles away

By Jonathan Lloyd

At least two people were injured in a fire station shooting that touched off a rapidly developing series of events Tuesday in the Southern California community of Agua Dulce, north of Los Angeles.

The shooting happened at Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway. At least two people were injured. Details about the conditions of the injured victims were not immediately available.

No arrests have been reported in the shooting, which occurred just before 11 a.m.

During the initial call for help from the fire station to dispatch, the person who made that call was able to identify the attacker by name. Witnesses said the shooter left the scene in a pickup truck, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

Deputies followed the truck to an Acton house about 10 miles from the shooting scene where a fire broke out. At some point, the individual indicated there were weapons on the property and anyone who approached would be shot, law enforcement sources said. 

Several law enforcement department SUVs and armored SWAT vehicles were parked in the neighborhood in the 2700 block of Bent Spur Drive.

Water-dropping helicopters, usually deployed to fight wildfires, attacked the flames.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the house. NBCLA is attempting to confirm reports of a body discovered on the property near a pool.

