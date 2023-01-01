1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting on Route 15 South in Conn.

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting on Route 15 south in Hamden on New Year's Day.

Troopers were called to Route 15 south near exit 60 around 2:20 a.m. after getting a report of two or more people with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

When state police arrived, they said they found one person in the driver's seat of the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Adrian Lopez, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other males from Bridgeport who were in the vehicle were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, investigators said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to authorities, one of the passengers is in critical condition, another passenger is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and the third passenger is not injured.

State police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Both sides of the highway were closed between exits 59 and 60 for hours on Sunday. The highway has since fully reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.