MANCHESTER

Man found dead at Conn. park was shot: police

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a park on the Manchester-East Hartford town line on Sunday night and investigators believe the man had been shot.

East Hartford police officers found a man in Wickham Park behind 1211 Tolland Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man was killed by suspected gunfire. His identity has not been released.

Manchester police said they are assisting East Hartford police with the investigation. It is active and ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There is no danger to the community.

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us