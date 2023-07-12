New Hampshire

Suspect sought after man's shooting in Manchester

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are looking for 26-year-old Anthony Barahona after a shooting injured another man Wednesday afternoon

By Marc Fortier and Mike Pescaro

Manchester Police Department

Police are looking for a man accused of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to Front Street to find a 34-year-old resident suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Manchester Police Department said later Wednesday that it was looking for 26-year-old Anthony Barahona, who is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and reckless conduct.

Barahona is considered armed and dangerous, as the gun used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When Barahona was last seen, police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Front Street from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge was shut down as police investigated. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-624-4040.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 12 hours ago

NH police seek two men who fled after car stop

New Hampshire Jul 11

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announces run for NH governor

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us