Suspect sought after man's shooting in Manchester

Police are looking for a man accused of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to Front Street to find a 34-year-old resident suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Manchester Police Department said later Wednesday that it was looking for 26-year-old Anthony Barahona, who is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and reckless conduct.

Barahona is considered armed and dangerous, as the gun used in the shooting has not been recovered.

When Barahona was last seen, police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Manchester Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Front St.



Front St from Dunbarton Rd to the Amoskeag bridge is closed. We ask that the public stay out of the area as police work. pic.twitter.com/Hu8JnqUR1t — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) July 12, 2023

Front Street from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge was shut down as police investigated. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-624-4040.