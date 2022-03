Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood overnight.

The victim was shot in the shoulder on O’Reilly Way and found a few blocks away on Concord Avenue. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by Boston EMS. Their condition was not immediately known.

There is no word yet on a suspect. Police were seen interviewing two witnesses who were with the victim at the time of the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.