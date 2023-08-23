Orange County

At least 4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at California biker bar

It was not immediately clear how many people were shot or what their conditions were

By Rudy Chinchilla

At least four people were dead, including a gunman, and several others were wounded Wednesday night following a shooting at a self-described biker bar in south Orange County.

The gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. at the Cook’s Corner bar, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in a remote foothill area of Trabuco Canyon. In addition to the deceased, six people were rushed to hospitals, five of whom were shot, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The department added that an officer-involved shooting happened during the incident, though it did not say whether an officer fired a gun or was fired upon. No deputies were hurt, the OCSD added.

A witness told NBC4 that the shooter and his wife were going through a divorce. The witness said she was sitting next to the wife when the gunman shot at his spouse multiple times.

A motorcyclist who identified himself only as Ron said he was on his way to see friends at the bar when he got overtaken by California Highway Patrol vehicles. About a block away from the bar, the CHP officers diverted him.

Ron said his friends were still at the bar but unhurt. “They’re safe. They’re upset, of course. I mean, when you’ve got multiple shots being fired around you. They were right next to the shooter. They said he was an older man with a gray beard," Ron said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Orange County
