Shooting Reported Near Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston

Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Boston EMS confirms that one person was injured in the shooting in the area of 60 Fenwood Avenue and was taken to a local trauma center.

Police said the initial call came in around 9:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for Brigham and Women's Hospital said all they can say is that the hospital is all clear at this time.

Massachusetts State Police said there is an active law enforcement incident ongoing at the Brookline/Newton line at Hammond Street and Route 9. But they did not immediately say whether this is related to the shooting. State police said there is no current threat to the public. There are road closures in the area, however.

No further information was immediately available.