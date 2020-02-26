2 People Shot at Holiday Inn in Brockton

Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting near the Westgate Mall in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

Brockton police said the shooting occurred inside a Holiday Inn shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Two men were injured in the shooting, police said. One male victim made his way to the Westgate Mall area nearby and called 911. Emergency medical technicians arrived and took him to a local hospital.

A second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital moments later, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Brockton police and detectives from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office are investigating.