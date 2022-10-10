Man Injured in Shooting Dropped off at Connecticut Firehouse

A shooting is under investigation in Hartford after an injured man was brought to a firehouse on Monday.

Officers were called to 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

While police were responding, dispatchers said they were notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at the firehouse on Main Street in a private vehicle.

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters provided medical aid to the man until EMS arrived. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital.

According to police, the man was conscious and alert when he arrived at the hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.