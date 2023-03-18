Should Patriots pay this reported asking price for a Jerry Jeudy trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's name has been involved in trade rumors over the last week, and the New England Patriots reportedly are among the teams that have called Denver about him.

Jeudy was the No. 15 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. He set career highs with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games for the Broncos last season. The Alabama product was one of the few bright spots in a Broncos offense that struggled mightily with Russell Wilson as its starting quarterback.

What kind of return are the Broncos seeking if they trade Jeudy?

Well, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, Denver's asking price is a first-round pick or a high second-round pick and a player.

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high.



Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player.



NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

The Patriots own the No. 14 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's just the third top 15 pick the Patriots have had since 2002. Giving up this pick for Jeudy would be an overpay.

New England also owns a second-round pick (No. 46 overall), a third-round pick (No. 76 overall, via the Carolina Panthers) and three fourth-round picks. The Patriots have 11 picks in total for the 2023 draft. The Pats don't need 11 rookies, so it wouldn't be shocking if they moved some of these picks.

The Patriots could still use another impact player for starting quarterback Mac Jones' passing attack. So far in free agency they've signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki. These are solid moves, but neither player is going to worry opposing defensive coordinators. The Patriots still lack a true No. 1 wideout.

Jeudy would be a tremendous upgrade for the Patriots' wide receiver group, but he's not worth a first-round pick. If that's the cost, the Patriots should look elsewhere.